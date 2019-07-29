Momota wins Japan Open

Tokyo: Japan were the biggest winners at badminton’s 2019 Japan Open, as Kento Momota and Akane Yamaguchi claimed the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on Sunday. World no1 Momota breezed past no.6 seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-16, 21-13 to defend his title on home soil. “Everyone has studied my game, and sometimes even when I play well, things don’t work out. That’s the difficulty I faced this year.” She added. (PTI)