MDA pledges to follow vision of Roy

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) has reiterated that the trans-regionalism should continue as per the wish of late president of the UDP and Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Donkupar Roy.

Addressing the Press after the MDA condolence meeting, Bindo Lanong said, “At the meeting, we also reiterated that in this unexpected loss of the leader of UDP, a partner in the MDA – we will go ahead in his memory, in his wish, in his commitment, that regional government or regionalism or trans-regionalism should continue in more strength and dedication.”

The MDA is a coalition of NPP, Regional Democratic Alliance comprising UDP and HSPDP and People’s Democratic Front (PDF).