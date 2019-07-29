Lanka beat B’desh in second ODI

Colombo: Bangladesh suffered successive defeat as Sri Lanka clinched the 3-match ODI series with one match remaining. They defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the second ODI at Colombo.

Third and final match of the series will be held on July 31 at the same venue.Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten 98 to steer Bangladesh to a modest 238-8 in the second one-day international against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.Mushfiqur slammed six fours and a six in a 110-ball innings to bail out Bangladesh, who lost their first six wickets for 117 runs as they looked for a competitive score to level the three-match series. Mushfiqur and number eight Mehidy Hasan shared 84 runs, a seventh-wicket record for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka, to give the visitors’ innings some respectability.Mehidy made 43 off 46 balls with six boundaries before he was caught by Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne at mid-off off Nuwan Pradeep. Pradeep, fellow pace bowler Isuru Udana and leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed two wickets each for Sri Lanka.Bangladesh also lost Friday’s opening match by 91 runs. (Agencies)