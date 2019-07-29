Kohli to do pre-departure press conference

MUMBAI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday confirmed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be addressing the media before team leaves for USA and West Indies.

Earlier, BCCI source had told ANI that there will be no pre-departure press conference.

“There will be no pre-departure press conference by the Indian team leaving for the West Indies. There is no window for a press conference ahead of the departure. We tried but it was not possible,” a BCCI source told ANI.The Men in Blue, who will be leaving on Monday, will take on the Carribean side in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. Team India chief selector MSK Prasad had on July 21 announced the squads at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters here. (ANI)