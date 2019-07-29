Indian, Pakistani troops exchange heavy fire on LoC

Jammu: The Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after Pakistan troops resorted to unprovoked firing, a defence official said.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Col Devender Anand said: ” At about 5 pm, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors of Poonch.”

“The Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” he added.

An Indian soldier was killed in a Pakistani ceasefire violation on the LoC in Machil sector of Kupwara district on Saturday. (IANS)