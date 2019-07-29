Home Science students excel in ICAR-JRF exam

TURA: Students of College of Community Science (Home Science), Central Agricultural University (CAU), Tura have brought laurels to the college by doing well in the recently conducted ICAR-JRF Examination 2019.

According to a release issued here by the authorities of the university, Bernice Ekhe, a student of the college hailing from Senapati District in Manipur managed to secure the 1st position (All India Rank) and also the 1st position in the ST category in the examination held for Community (Home) Science subjects.

Other students of the college who excelled in the All India Examination include Tage Ani of Lower Subansiri District, Arunachal Pradesh and Atulla C Momin, of Resubelpara in North Garo Hills, both of whom secured the 3rd and 4th positions respectively in the ST category. The ICAR-JRF examination is an annual test which is conducted by ICAR, New Delhi for graduating students or graduates of agricultural colleges and universities, who desire to pursue their PG studies in a recognised central or state agricultural university. The students who secure a good rank can avail an ICAR-sponsored monthly stipend of Rs 12,000/- at the time of pursuing PG studies.

