He transformed many lives: PM

Governor, CM and others condole death

SHILLONG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the sudden demise of Assembly Speaker Donkupar Roy.

“Passionate about Meghalaya’s progress, he served the state with great diligence and helped transform many lives. Condolences to his family and supporters”, Modi said in his message.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy said he was saddened to know about the unfortunate and untimely death of Roy.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said with his passing away, the state has lost a great leader who had dedicated his life for the service of the people.

“Donkupar Roy, during his long and illustrious political career served the state in various capacities including as chief minister of Meghalaya from March 2008 to March 2009. As one of the longest serving legislators, he contributed immensely to the progress of the state and was much respected and loved by the people.

His experience and wisdom has contributed for the overall growth and progress of the state”, the chief minister said.

Conrad, on behalf of the people of Meghalaya, conveyed condolences to all members of the bereaved family, friends and his close associates

The three MPs from the state, Vincent Pala, Agatha Sangma and Wansuk Syiem also condoled the death of the departed leader.

“His death will create a void in Meghalaya politics, Agatha said in a message.

Wansuk said Roy carved a niche in Meghalaya politics with his amiable nature. Pala said popularly known as Doctor Don, he was dear to all irrespective of party affiliations, adds our special correspondent from Delhi.

Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma said he was shocked by the unexpected news of the demise of the Speaker.

“In his sudden demise, we have lost a leader – rare and simple, down to earth and steadfast in his commitment and dedication to serve the state and the people as a whole and he left a great vacuum in the state’s and region’s socio-political spectrum. With his passing away, I have lost a personal friend and a leader who was always available as a guide and a counselor whenever needed in addressing the challenges of diverse issues confronting the state”, he said.

Assembly Deputy Speaker TD Shira has recalled leadership qualities of late leader when he had the opportunity of serving under him as deputy chief minister.

Commissioner and Secretary, Assembly, Andrew Simons said the late Speaker was a quiet, soft-spoken and low profile person but he was one of the tallest leaders of the state.

Opposition Chief Whip PT Sawkmie said the Speaker’s demise is a great loss to the family members, people of the state and those from Shella constituency.

Personally, Sawkmie remembered the year 1998 to 2003 when he was an MLA of the UDP.

“Dr Don was a calm and an experienced leader who thought more for the betterment of the people and the state”, Sawkmie said.

Cabinet ministers recall Roy’s contribution

Health and Family Welfare Minister and leader of the BJP legislature party AL Hek along with other members of the BJP state executive committee, including Meghalaya in-charge Nalin Kohli and MLA Sanbor Shullai, have condoled the death of Roy.

In a statement, Hek recalled his long association with Roy who was never defeated in a single election in his career.

He also said the state has lost a stalwart.

He added that the party stands with the family of the bereaved at this difficult time.

Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling also condoled the death of Roy.

He said that Roy’s death is a great loss for the state and that he was an inspiration for young politicians like him.

He also said that it was Roy who had initiated the idea of uniting the regional parties in the state.

He also informed that he and his other colleagues will be going to Guwahati airport on Monday to receive the body.

PWD (Buildings) Minister Comingone Ymbon said his leadership qualities in the Assembly should be emulated by others.