Football training centre opens

SHILLONG: Grassroot Football Training Centre was inaugurated at Laitlyngkot village, East Khasi Hills to train budding footballers. It was a blessing for the young football enthusiasts after they were trained free of cost by the leaders of Elaka Laitlyngkot Sports Club. The training center is an institution which will provide training to girls and boys less than 12 years of age. It was inaugurated by MLA of Sohra Gavin M Mylliem. Addressing the gathering, Mylliem said the budding sportspersons should divide their time between studying and playing. It is learnt that there will be an Advance Coaching Centre for those who are above 12 years of age.