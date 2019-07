SHILLONG: He departed before seeing a new Assembly building.

It was under the speakership of Donkupar Roy that the preparatory work for the construction of new Assembly began at Mawdiangdiang.

An Assembly Secretariat official said that Roy had desired completing the project during his tenure.

PWD (Buildings) Minister Comingone Ymbon said on Sunday that it was the late Speaker’s dream to complete the new Assembly at Mawdiangdiang.