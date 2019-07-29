Condolences pour in for Roy

SHILLONG: Former chief minister and chief adviser to the government of Meghalaya DD Lapang conveyed his condolences after learning about the death of Assembly Speaker, Donkupar Roy, who was also UDP president and former Chief Minister.

“Dr. Donkupar Roy Dkhar will always be remembered as one of the state’s greatest statesmen, who has earned his place in history as a champion of regionalism, democracy, equality and reconciliation. His achievements are testimony to how one man, through sheer courage and faith, can rise up to the challenge and make a difference in the lives of the people of Meghalaya and the region,” Lapang said.

“Moreover, Dr. Donkupar’s legacy reminds us that democracy and democratic values can never be taken for granted; instead, they must always be cherished, nurtured and defended. I wish to convey to your family and to the people of this region a deepest sympathy at this sad time. I pray to the Lord Almighty to grant strength and solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and a close associate of Roy, SD Khongwir said Donkupar was a ‘gallantry’ who never budged even at the time of political crisis.

From 1988 till date, he kept his principle in political life, Khongwir said.

The National People’s Party also condoled the death of Speaker.

“We will always remember him as a warm, humble and wonderful human being. He will always remain in our hearts as a true statesman and a man of great integrity. Meghalaya has lost one of its most prodigious sons who always put duties towards the state and it’s people ahead of himself”, Home Minister James Sangma said on behalf of NPP national office.

Meanwhile, former Speaker of Meghalaya A.T. Mondal said,” I am deeply saddened and shocked at the sudden and untimely demise of Dr. Donkupar Roy who was one of the illustrious and farsighted leaders of the state.”

“As I have seen him, he was a leader who loved to guide the juniors, had an amiable character to associates with everyone across the party line and a vast source of knowledge and experience,” he said.

“As the longest serving member in the present House, he handled the public responsibilities with politeness and deliberated issues concerning his people, constituency and those of the state with extraordinary sensitivity, determination and commitment.”

“With his sudden demise, the state has lost a great son and he will be missed by all section of the people of the state in the future. At this hour of grief, I deeply mourn the untimely demise of our beloved leader and convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family,” he added.

Former Assembly Speaker ED Marak also condoled the death of Roy and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

“I am deeply shocked and disturbed by the sudden demise of Dr Donkupar Roy, who was a leader of the masses, simple, humble and down to earth,” said Congress MLA Zenith Sangma.

“He was the senior most legislator in the present Meghalaya Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya. With his demise it has created a void in Meghalaya politics, which will be felt for many years to come,” he said.

Chairman of the Grand Council of chiefs of Meghalaya and Adviser & Spokesperson of the Federation of Khasi States John F Kharshiing said, “With profound grief and sorrow, we express our deep sorrow on the untimely demise of late Dr Donkupar Roy, Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, who has committed his life to serving the people of the state. We recall his wisdom and advice in the past during our work under his chairmanship in the Meghalaya State Planning Board. His service and contribution to the people of the state will always be remembered.”

In a statement issued here, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) said that the guidance and support provided by the great leader of Meghalaya during the establishment of USTM has been immense.

“It was during his chief minister-ship in 2008 that the USTM Act was passed by the Meghalaya Assembly. Since then, he has been a constant guiding force, inspiration and support in all the major efforts of USTM,” Hoque said

“In his death, we have lost a guardian who had dedicated his life for the service of the people”, he said.

A condolence and tribute paying ceremony will be held at USTM on Monday.

The university also announced its decision to postpone the inauguration of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences which was scheduled for Monday.

Other organisations such as the Central Puja Committee (CPC), Meghalaya and the Hill Farmers Union (HFU) have also come together as well in expressing their condolences to the beareaved family of the late politician.