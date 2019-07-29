BSF celebrates Kargil War victory in GH

TURA: Marking the 20th anniversary of the success of ‘Operation Vijay’ and India’s ultimately victory during the Kargil War against Pakistan, the 141 Battalion BSF organized a series of activities in the border areas as well as in West Garo Hills from July 20 to 26.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the success of ‘Operation Vijay’, is celebrated in India on July 26. On this date in 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan. The Kargil war which was fought for more than 60 days ended on July 26 and resulted in loss of life on both the sides. The day is celebrated every year in honour of the war heroes with the Prime Minister of India paying homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate.

The week long activity conducted by the 141 BN BSF to mark the occasion included screening of movies and photo galleries showcasing contribution of the forces in national security at Sherwood School, New Horizon School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, ICFAI University and RVTI in Tura.

A five kilometre long run-‘Run for Martyrs’, for troops of the 141 BN BSF was also organized from Danakgre to Sora Complex and back on July 26, where placards and banners were displayed by the participating personnel.

A ‘Banner and Poster March for Martyrs’ by force personnel was held from DC’s Office in Tura to Upper Hawakhana via Super market area. A blood donation with the involvement of different hospitals of the town was also jointly organized by the 58 and 141 BN BSF at Danakgre BSF Camp on July 27.Other activities organized to mark the celebration also included Poster and patriotic Slogan display at prominent locations, Drawing competition and a patriotic song competition.