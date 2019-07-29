Assam flood water on receding trend, toll mounts to 87

GUWAHATI: Flood situation in Assam has improved a bit with water level being on a receding trend in all the affected districts during the last 24 hours. However, the death toll went up to 87 with report of four more deaths durng the last 24 hours.

Four persons lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Barpeta (2), Kokrajhar (1) and Dhubri (1) in last 24 hours taking the overall toll up to 87 including two deaths due to landslides.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as on date 1,113 villages in 37 revenue circles of 16 districts of Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar arehaving flood waters affecting a population of 12, 24, 685.

Presently, 322numbers of Relief Camps are operational in the districts of Barpeta, Chirang, Dhubri, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon and Jorhat districts with 14,727inmates and 66 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Lakhimpur, Barpeta and Kamrup.

Rivers still flowing at red mark:Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri; Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat); Jia Bharali at N.T. Road Crossing (Sonitpur) and Kushiara at Karimganj.