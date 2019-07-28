Water level recedes in flood-hit Assam districts

GUWAHATI:Water levels in all the flood-hit districts of Assam have started receding again on Sunday with no report of loss of any human life during the past 24 hours.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority report on Sunday evening, the number people affected by floods has drastically come down to 16, 19,044.

At present, 1,348 villages across 50 revenue circles remain submerged in 17 districts of the state. The affected districts are Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar.

Currently, 522relief camps are operational in the districts of Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Dhubri, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaonand Jorhat districts with 50,470inmates while 28 relief distribution centres are functional in the districts of Sonitpur, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Kamrup and Morigaon.

According to the Central Water Commission bulletin, the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, Desang at Nangamuraghat (Sivasagar), Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, and Kushiara in Karimganj are flowing above danger level.