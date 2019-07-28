USTM mourns demise of Donkupar Roy

Inauguration of School of Pharmaceutical Sciences put off

GUWAHATI: The University of Science & Technology-Meghalaya (USTM) on Sunday mourned at the death of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Donkupar Roy who passed away in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon at the age of 65.

In a press statement, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said that the guidance and support provided by this great leader of Meghalaya during the establishment of USTM had been of immense value.

“It was during his Chief Minister ship in 2008 that the USTM Act was passed by Meghalaya Assembly. Since then, Donkupar Roy has been a constant guiding force, inspiration and support in all the major efforts of USTM, he always remained like a member of the USTM family.”

“In his death, we have lost a guardian who had dedicated his life for the service of the people helping to transform many lives. May almighty give strength to his family and near and dear ones in this hour of grief”, Hoque added.

A condolence and tribute paying ceremony will be held at USTM on Monday.

Meanwhile, USTM has announced its decision to postpone its programme of Inauguration of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences which was scheduled to be held on Monday