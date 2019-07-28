Two including minor drown in WGH

TURA: Two persons, including a teenage boy, drowned in Tura and Jengjal in West Garo Hills district on Saturday afternoon.

While the 16-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of the Tree House Resort at Tura, a man was pulled into the water currents of the Rongkusi falls in Jengjal while having a bath with his children. His body was yet to be found till filing of this report.

According to police, Rohan Hajong (16) of Hawakhana Tura was rushed to nearby Holy Cross Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. This is the second instance of drowning at the Tree House Resort.

Last year, another young boy from Assam who came with a group of boys to the resort also drowned at the same swimming pool.

In the Jengjal incident, 37-year-old William M Sangma from nearby Warisepgre village was reportedly bathing close to the water fall at Rongkusi tourist and picnic spot when the strong water currents pulled him down.

“Our fire and rescue service team reached the spot and we have also dispatched a State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) team to find the body,” informed West Garo Hills police chief MGR Kumar. He also said that a team will look into the circumstances in which the boy drowned in the swimming pool.