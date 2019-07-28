Tired but in love: Arjun Rampal’s lover

Actor Arjun Rampals model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a heart-melting photograph of their newborn and said she is “tired but in love”. The South African model on Friday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself holding her son. She captioned it: “Tired but in love”. Earlier this week, Arjun shared an image of the baby holding on to his finger. He had also shared a greyscale image where he is seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy. Although the face of the baby was not visible, one can see his hands as Arjun looked at him lovingly.In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together. (IANS)