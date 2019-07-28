News Capsule

Inter-Shillong cultural event

As part of 12th Inter-Shillong Cultural Event, 2019 the Rabindranath Tagore Club, Laban, will organise art, essay and quiz competitions along with a marathon and games on Sunday. A dance on Hindi song competition will be held on August 4 as well. The competitions will be held at RB Anup Chand Hindi Secondary school in Keating Road spot entry will be available to all participants. The topics for the art competition will be to paint a given object for nursery to KG, draw as you like for classes 1 to 2, fruit basket for classes 3 to 4, scenery for classes 5 to 6, village life with human depictions for classes 7 to 8 and natural calamities for classes 9 to 10.

Cultural evening

Geetali – a socio cultural organization from Laban, will organise a cultural evening (Madhumoy Ganer Mahamoy Sandhya) as part of its silver jubilee celebrations from 4:30 pm onwatds on September 8 at U Soso Tham Auditoriumin the city. A number of well known artistes will be perform during the event including Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019 finalists. Entry passed will be available at Geetali Office or Jyoti Medical Hall in Laban. Interested parties may also contact 9436101075 or 7005245941.

Inter-school recitation

Metallica Sargam sports & Cultural Club, Shillong organised the 18th Annual Inter-School English recitation competition at RB Anupchand Hindi Higher Secondary School in Keating Road on Saturday. Around 250 participants from different schools took part in the competition.

Healing camp

Yoga Prana Vidya will organise a free healing camp at Jagannath Mandir, in Thana road on Monday and Tuesday from 4 to 6 pm. The camp will specialise in the treatment of pain, arthritis, sinusitis, frozen shoulders, asthma, migraine, BP problems, stress and others.