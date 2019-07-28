Mooshahary for mediator role

SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya Governor RS Mooshahary on Saturday said that no proper research and study of historical documents of the Assam-Meghalaya border have been done and that both the governments can appoint someone who will bring them to a settlement by narrowing down the differences.

The statement assumes significance as the neighbouring states of Assam and Meghalaya from time immemorial have been witnessing frequent skirmishes along the inter-state border.

Talking to newspersons on the sidelines of a book release programme, Dhyanada Charan Sharma – The person and his oeuvre at Laban Namghar ( see page 10) , the former Meghalaya governor observed that ff both the states want to resolve the problem, they need someone who can approach both the states, bring them to a settlement by narrowing down the differences.

“Even demarcation was not done properly when new states emerged”, he said.

Mooshahary said that one has to go through the historical records, old maps and demarcations and added that he thinks that no one has really studied or carried out any research on it.

When asked whether he would he be willing to be that someone to narrow down the differences, Mooshahary said that if it comes his way then he will consider.