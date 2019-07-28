Kargil Vijay Diwas in schools

SHILLONG: To commemorate the martyrdom of the slain soldiers of the Kargil War, Army Public School (APS) hosted an inter-school debate and painting competition as part of 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in the city on Saturday.

The topic for the debate was ‘Kashmir is an unfinished (Contd. on P-10)

(Contd. from P-3) agenda in Indo-Pak relation’ and the theme for the painting competition was ‘Indian Army: Symbol of valour, courage and sacrifice.’

The first position for the debate competition was bagged by the APS where the best speaker was awarded to Piyal Bannerjee and Prakriti Kumari of APS Shillong; and the best interjector was bagged by AS Makarmi of APS Happy Valley.

In the painting competition, Ishita Gogoi of APS Happy Valley secured first position, Yati Yadav of APS Shillong secured second position and Prashanta Sarmah Bordoloi of KV EAC Upper Shillong secured third position.