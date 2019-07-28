Justice Thangkhiew for mediation to end disputes

Shillong: A one-day mediation training manual for referral judges organised by the Meghalaya State Judicial Academy (MSJA) was inaugurated by Justice HS Thangkhiew, Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya and Judge in Charge, Meghalaya State Judicial Academy at the Conference Hall of the High Court of Meghalaya in the city on Saturday.

In his address to the gathering, Justice HS Thangkhiew said that mediation is emerging as an effective tool for alternative dispute resolution.

“In these hilly regions, which inherited the democratic system for resolution of dispute at the grassroots level, it is important for the referral officers to adapt themselves with the system and integrate with the formal legal system to become more effective mediator,” he said.

The master trainers for the programme were Dharmender Rana, Additional Registrar, Supreme Court of India, Member Secretary, Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee and Kishore M Jaiswal, District Judge and Judge City & Session Court, Greater Mumbai.

Earlier, MB Challam, Director MSJA, gave an insight about the objectives of the programme and said that mediation will only be successful by imparting training to referral judges.