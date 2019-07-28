Forum extends support to groups opposing reservation policy violation

TURA: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) has extended support to local bodies from Garo Hills which recently expressed resentment over the alleged violation of the State Reservation Policy in a recruitment examination held by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

Earlier, organizations like the GSU CEC, GSU Khasi Hills Zone, AHAM and the GSMC had expressed shock and resentment over the alleged selection of fewer number of Garo candidates than the allotted quota, in the recently declared written examination results for the posts of Junior Engineers conducted by the Corporation.

“The Forum expressed its dismay over the declaration of results in which only 16 Garo candidates are said to have been selected for the Personal Interview, whereas minimum of 20 Garo candidates should have been selected. We condemn the declaration of the bias result and extend our support to the organizations who are opposing the same. The Forum also urge the Power Minister to intervene and to ensure that proper share of seats of 40% goes to the Garo Community,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the forum also made an appeal to all organizations and citizens from Garo Hills to denounce the violation of the Reservation Policy and urged the Government to maintain the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy of 1972 status quo in the present case and also not repeat such violation of the Policy in thefuture.