Elephant electrocuted in SGH

Development at the cost of wildlife

TURA: In another case where development takes precedence over wildlife concerns, a young adult elephant was electrocuted after coming in contact with a high tension wire inside the Baghmara reserve forest of South Garo Hills on Friday.

The pachyderm, believed to be part of a herd of wild elephants migrating through the forest foraging for food, tragically touched the live wires passing above a village road between Rangasora and Bhowanipur inside the reserve. Forest officials believe that elephant was attempting to cross a small mound across the road when it accidently hit the high tension wires causing it to be electrocuted.

Garo Hills has the highest number of elephant deaths caused by electrocution primarily due to poor foresight by the power department (MePDCL) whose job it is to ensure safety while setting up electricity lines.

Due to alleged haphazard drawing of power lines in many rural areas, with lack of concern for safety of humans and animals alike, such tragedies are unlikely to go away anytime soon.