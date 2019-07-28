Donkupar Roy passes away

SHILLONG: Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly and the president of United Democratic Party (UDP), Donkupar Roy passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Delhi.

Sources said the former state Chief Minister was admitted in the hospital in Delhi ten days back after he had been discharged from NEIGRIHMS here recently.

Roy was born on November 10, 1954 and was elected to the Meghalaya Assembly from Shella Constituency. Besides being a former Chief Minister of the state, Roy also held charge of some important government departments in the erstwhile Meghalaya Cabinet headed by D D Lapang.

