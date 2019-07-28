Dimasa union concern over Centre’s stance

Separate state demand

GUWAHATI: The All Dimasa Students Union has expressed concern that their long-pending demand for a separate state (Dimaraji) might take a backseat given the Centre’s “indifferent” stance towards the autonomous state demand by several Karbi groups.

Union minister of state for home, Kishan Reddy while replying to a zero hour notice in Parliament recently stated that the Centre had “no policy for creation of small states”.

The minister’s statement drew flak from several Karbi groups who have been demanding an autonomous state under Article 244 (A) of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to The Shillong Times from Haflong on Sunday, Uttam Langthasa, the president of the All Dimasa Students’ Union, Dima Hasao district committee, said, “Although our (ADSU’s) demand for a separate state is under Article 2 and 3 of the Constitution, the Centre’s move is certainly a cause for concern.

The Dimasa population is spread out across a contiguous area in Assam and a part of Nagaland, comprising seven districts and the ADSU along with other Dimasa groups have been demanding the creation of a Dimaraji state on the lines of Telangana.

“There has been no assurance by the Centre to the groups across the country who are demanding separate states under Article 2 and 3 of the Constitution. However, in regard to the autonomous state demand under Article 244 (A), we feel that the BJP-led central government has failed to live up to their pre-poll promises,” Langthasa said.

“Such an outright rejection of the autonomous state demand might have its repercussions on our long-pending demand for Dimaraji,” he said.