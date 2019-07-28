City pays tribute to former prez Kalam

SHILLONG: In memory of the former President Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam, IIM Shillong organised a ceremony to commemorate the fourth death anniversary of the Missile Man of India.

The Institute, while continuing to treasure its affection towards Kalam, marked the day with a floral homage and candle light ceremony, open to the public.

The commemoration was attended by students, faculty and officials of IIM Shillong, CRPF, IOCL, NEEPCO amid scores of people from the local community as they paid tribute to Kalam at the ceremony and remembered his teachings and legacy.

Kalam breathed his last while delivering a lecture on ‘Creating a Liveable

Planet Earth’ at IIM Shillong on July 27, 2015. A guest lecturer at the Institute, IIM Shillong has long shared a bond of learning with Kalam.

Inspired by his teachings on the importance of education for all, the students of IIM Shillong started the Nurturing Minds initiative to encourage learning and help nurture creativity, amongt the underprivileged children of the city.