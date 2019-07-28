By your side, Farhan Akhtar tells gf

Actor Farhan Akhtar has shared a sweet message for his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar with whom he is currently holidaying in Koh Samui, Bangkok. Farhan on Friday shared a sizzling photograph of himself along with Shibani. In the image shared on Instagram, the two are seen relaxing in a swimming pool. “At, by and on your side. Shibani Dandekar,” he captioned the image. This is not the first time the couple have shared their photographs. Farhan and Shibani frequently post their images on social media. Earlier this year, Instagram was flooded with images from their beach holiday in Mexico. The two also watched the UEFA finale in Madrid. On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. (IANS)