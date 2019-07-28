BRICS nations ask all states to prevent terror financing

Rio de Janeiro: India along with other BRICS nations on Friday called on all states to prevent the financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories, as they condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

During the meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations in Rio de Janeiro, the five nations called for concerted efforts to fight terrorism under UN auspices on a firm international legal basis.

India was represented by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (retd) V K Singh. The five nations recognised the primary role of states and their competent bodies in preventing and countering terrorism.

The ministers of these countries expressed their conviction that a comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure effective results against terrorism.

The comprehensive approach should include countering radicalisation, recruitment, travel of foreign terrorist fighters, blocking sources and channels of terrorist financing, dismantling terrorist bases and countering misuse of the Internet by terrorist entities through misuse of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), a statement released after the meeting said.

The ministers deplored recent terrorist attacks, including in some BRICS countries. They condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever and by whomsoever committed, the statement said.

They described terrorist acts as criminal and unjustifiable, which should not be associated with any religion, nationality, ethnic group or civilization.

They recalled the responsibility of all states to prevent the financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories, the statement said.

The statement did not mention the name of any country. (PTI)