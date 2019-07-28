Body of Jengjal drowning victim recovered

Police looking into incident at Tura resort

TURA: The dead body of drowning victim, William M Sangma (37) who was swept away by strong water currents while bathing near a waterfall at Rongkusi Tourist and Picnic spot in Jengjal of West Garo Hills has been recovered.

On Saturday, the 37 year old victim from Warisepgre Village had gone to the popular recreational spot along with his friends and family when strong currents pulled him under as he was taking a swim.

Fire and Rescue service teams including the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) teams were pressed into service soon after the incident and the body of the drowning victim was recovered on Sunday morning.

“The dead body was recovered not far from where the incident occurred. All necessary formalities on the body have also been completed and we have handed it over to the family,” West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Dr M G R Kumar said while informing that the DC was meeting the aggrieved family members today (Sunday).

Meanwhile, two other cases related to drowning were reported from Tura and Chokpot in South Garo Hills on Saturday.

The body of three year old infant Kasabio Ch Marak of Rampragre village under Chokpot in South Garo Hills, who was swept away by the waters of the river Dareng at Sadaghat Wari, was recovered on Saturday. The infant victim had followed his mother to the river for a bath on July 24th afternoon and his dead body was found downstream near Mitapgre village after three days of search.

In Tura, the drowning incident took place at the popular Tree House resort run by the owner of the Rikman Continental Hotel at Tura market, where a teenager, Rohan Hajong (16) from Hawakhana locality lost his life while playing in the swimming pool.Saturday’s incident is not the first time that a case of drowning has been reported at the popular resort. Last year, another young boy from Assam lost his life in the same swimming pool giving rise to accusations at the time, against the management on the lack of a lifeguard and complaints being raised over the depth of the pool. The latest incident on Saturday is being viewed seriously by the police who informed that a team will be looking into the circumstances leading up to the drowning of the teenage victim.

