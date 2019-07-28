BJP suppresses cash-for-ticket scam

SHILLONG: The BJP central leadership has suppressed the issue of cash for ticket scam during the meeting of the state executive committee on Saturday.

The BJP insiders, who attended the meeting, said that the affected candidate, Michael Kharsynitew apprised the BJP leader in charge- Meghalaya Nalin Kohli for being victimised after he raised the issue of some state leaders taking cash from him for a seat in the last Assembly polls.

Michael, who unsuccessfully contested from Umsning in the 2018 Assembly polls, said in the meeting that the BJP is taking disciplinary action against him for raising an important issue. The BJP sources said when Michael continued to raise the issue, Kohli told him that matter was heard enough and if it is raised again, he will leave the chair.

Kohli later told the gathering that if the members have any issues, they can raise them personally with him. As far as the issue of change of state leadership is concerned, sources said that by August, the change is expected. The BJP central leadership has shortlisted six to seven names for the post of the state president. Disclosing this, BJP state general secretary Bashai Khongwir, however, said the names would only be made known later. He was speaking to media persons after the meeting of the state executive committee.

He said the meeting discussed a host of issues including reorganisation of the state unit.

Kohli said the organisational structure of the party has to be revamped every few years and that will happen sometime later this year. “Reorganisation will take place within the next few months,” he said.

Kohli also said the party’s doors were open for Congress MLAs if they want to work for development and serve the people.

He said Congress members across the country are dejected by the state of affairs of the party and many of them want to join the mainstream of development, while pointing out that main states have already elected BJP governments and Meghalaya is a state where the party needs to increase its presence.