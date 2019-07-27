Shillong Sikhs assured of justice, security

Delegation meets MoS Home, Meghalaya CM

New Delhi: A delegation of Shillong Sikhs, led by BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, on Friday met Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma regarding the issues being faced by the community in the state capital.

After the meeting with the MoS Home and Meghalaya CM, the BJP leader said both the leaders have assured the delegation that the lives and properties of the community would be protected.

He said that both the leaders have guaranteed a permanent solution to the problems of the community.

He said that to put the case of Shillong Sikhs before the two leaders in an effective manner, several documents were submitted as evidence which included voters’ lists pertaining to the last 10 generations, a letter by Royal family, copies of ‘Pattanamas’ and copies of decisions of the High Court.

Chugh revealed that Rai told the delegation that the Sikhs in Shillong will be protected at each and every cost since the Narendra Modi-led government was committed to its slogan and policy of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas.’

BJP national spokesperson and Meghalaya in-charge Nalin Kohli, also sought assistance in protecting a Gurdwara, three temples, a school and four families.

Sangma, who gave a patient hearing to the delegation, assured them that he would do his best to help the residents of Harijan Colony in Shillong, claiming that he had earlier too helped settle the issue without any loss of life and property to the community.

Chugh said that the Meghalaya Chief Minister told them that he was committed to an amicable, permanent and long-lasting solution and also to ensure that communal harmony prevails in Shillong.

“Sangma also told us that the radical and militant group accused of threatening the community stands uprooted and no land mafia or militant organisation would be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” the BJP leader informed. (UNI)