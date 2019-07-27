Roof top rainwater harvesting to be mandatory in city buildings

State Water Policy ensures strict enforcement by authorities

SHILLONG: The water policy approved by the state government makes roof top rainwater harvesting mandatory in all buildings.

The policy states that the concerned authority would enforce roof top rainwater harvesting.

According to the policy, sustainable harnessing of water resources such as roof top rain water harvesting, Jalkunds, springshed development, multipurpose reservoirs, would fulfill the needs of water not only for domestic use but also for livelihood development and income generation activities.

“In view of this, appropriate water resource projects would be promoted wherever feasible and viable”, the policy said.

Recycle and reuse of water, after treatment to specified standards, would also be encouraged.

Water saving mechanism in irrigation systems such as micro irrigation drip, sprinkler, and others and seepage control methods would be encouraged.

Recycling of canal seepage water through conjunctive ground water use may also be considered, the policy said.

The government is also looking at the participatory water management system.

Coherent and coordinated approach would be adopted to promote community and other stakeholders’ participation in planning and management of water resources to ensure self-sufficiency of water for villages and for promoting localised water utilisation and decentralised water management.

“Therefore, it will be the fundamental duty of each and every citizen to play an active role in participatory water resource management”, the policy said.

Besides, in its endeavour to ensure safe water for domestic use and sanitation and water for livelihood activities, the state would empower and develop the capacity of communities to develop, regenerate and sustainably manage available water resources.

According to the policy, efforts would also be made to encourage the associations of beneficiaries/ water users to own up the responsibilities to operate, maintain and manage the water infrastructures in the state.

Steps would be taken, in collaboration with the communities, to ensure the sustainability of the water infrastructures.