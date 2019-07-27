Harijan panel decision on inventory next week

SHILLONG: The Harijan Panchayat Committee will meet next week to take a call on whether they should respond to the notice issued by the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) earlier this week.

The SMB on Monday once again issued notices for inventory survey following the directive of the High Level Committee set up by the government to find ways and means to relocate Harijan Colony residents.

The Secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee, Gurjeet Singh, said that the matter will be placed before the residents and accordingly a call would be taken if they should respond to the notice.

Singh said that the Board has published the notice only in newspapers and, unlike last time, had not come to the colony to issue it to the settlers.

It may be mentioned that the High Level Committee had decided to extend the inventorisation process for another one month — from Monday last — when the settlers did not respond to the notice which was issued by the Board earlier.

The notice issued by the SMB on Monday said it is for the interest of the residents to cooperate with the Board and furnish the details.

The SMB also said that the information to be furnished by the occupants will be used for taking administrative decisions including examination of legal claim of the residents, if any.