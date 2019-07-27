First e-governance meet in city on August 8, 9

SHILLONG: Shillong is all geared up to host the two-day 22nd National Conference on E-Governance on August 8 and 9, an official informed here on Friday.

The state capital is hosting the event for the first time and around 300-400 delegates from across the country are expected to attend.

The official said that a central team from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, including additional secretary, joint secretary and deputy secretary, will visit Shillong on July 29 to take stock of the preparation for the event which will be followed by a curtain raiser the next day.

Union Minister of Personnel Jitendra Singh has confirmed his participation in the conference as chief guest.

The conference is usually held in bigger cities and Shillong is getting the opportunity to host the event for the first time.

The conference will feature discussions on e- governance, IT initiatives and sharing of good practices among different states.

Government officials, experts from various sectors and corporate representatives would also present papers on various developments in the e-governance scenario in the country.