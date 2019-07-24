Vidya Balan turns producer

Actress Vidya Balan is foraying film production with a short film titled Natkhat.

Vidya on Tuesday took to Instagram to announce the news. ‘I’m happy and excited that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor… The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role… that of ‘producer’,’ she wrote.

Vidya also shared that she wasn’t planning ‘to turn producer but the story written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas propelled me in that direction’. (IANS)