Lens on unfair trade practices

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Deputy Chief Executive Member, Pyniaid Syiem, on Tuesday said that unfair practices in and outside the Iewduh areas will be monitored by the Council.

He was responding to a supplementary query raised by Congress MDC Charles Marngar during the summer session of KHADC, which began on Tuesday, on harassment of farmers in rural markets that are within the jurisdiction of the KHADC by traders. Syiem said stringent rules will be framed against traders from outside the state who randomly deduct the weight of agricultural produce.

Executive Member (EM) In-charge, Market, Jambor War said steps have been taken to stop unfair practice prevailing at Iewduh, Harijan Colony. He was replying to Congress MDC Ronnie Lyngdoh, who queried on whether farmers who bring their agricultural produce to be sold at Iew Dielang at Iewduh are being subjected to unfair practice by traders/middlemen.

War said the KHADC should also discuss the matter with the Department of Legal Metrology to ensure that violators are punished as per laws.

Action against truant officials

MDC Executive Member In-charge, Forest, Victor Ranee asserted disciplinary action will be taken against the forest guards who do not attend duty and still collect salaries. On preventing deforestation, he said if people cut down trees, they should also plant again. He added awareness programme is also being carried out.

Ronnie Lyngdoh opposed the setting up of resort by Hima Mylliem at Upper Shillong which will affect the water quality supplied to Shillong city.

He added that the catchment areas should be protected and safeguarded.