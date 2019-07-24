Rymbui to petition Centre on inclusive natl edu policy

SHILLONG: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said on Tuesday that he will write to the Centre regarding the need to include contribution of Christians in the draft national education policy.

The Centre had sought suggestions to be incorporated in the national education policy and deadline in this regard will expire on July 31.

Rymbui will hold another round of meeting with the stakeholders on July 30 before sending the views of the government to the Centre.

He had also met the officials of the Education department twice to discuss the matter.

According to Rymbui, the Centre should also make clear the role and functions of managing committees and the sponsoring bodies in the National Education Policy.

Recently, the state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh had written to the Centre on the need to include Christians in the education policy as it was not mentioned unlike other religious groups.