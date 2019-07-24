Postal dept moves CBI to probe misappropriation

SHILLONG: The postal department has lodged a complaint with the CBI regarding the alleged misappropriation of money by the staff of Jowai Post Office.

The complaint letter seeking the probe was sent to CBI (ACB) Shillong.

Besides, the senior superintendent of post office, Meghalaya division said that the customers can lodge their complaints to the Postal Inspector, Jowai in prescribed form.

The official added that the claims will be settled within departmental rules and procedures.

Though the news was reported on Monday, the postal department said it had already lodged a complaint with the CBI recently.

Asking the customers to cooperate in the matter, the official said that it will take some time to dispose of the complaints.

Not less than 50 individuals, who deposited money with the Jowai Post Office, had cried foul over the stand of the staff when they sought clarity on their deposits.

Several depositors who opened their accounts in the form of Term Deposits (TD) and Saving Deposits (SD) with the Jowai Post office have alleged that the post office staff have fraudulently misappropriated their hard earned money.