PAC raps govt for tardy implementation of power scheme

SHILLONG: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has slammed the state government over the slow implementation of the Saubhagaya scheme launched by the Centre in 2017.

The committee while raising concern over the failure of the Power department to electrify each and every house under the scheme within the initial deadline of March 31, 2019, said that its implementation must be expedited.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, PAC member and Congress legislator Zenith M Sangma informed that the state government has requested Union Ministry of Power to extend the deadline to March 31, 2020.

Lamenting the slow implementation of the scheme, he said that the Committee has asked the government to speed it up by working in close coordination with the contractors.

“Justice should be done to all the consumers who are eligible to benefit from this scheme,” the MLA said.

department has constructed the 9-hole golf course at an estimated cost of Rs 2.36 crore, but so far, the department has not been able to host even a single tournament at the venue. “Not even a single golfer has gone to play at Pontung,” Shangpliang said.

Pointing out that this is a clear case of wasteful expenditure of public money, he termed it as a wrong investment made by the department.

He informed that the PAC has given the department a month to come back and brief them on exactly what they want to do with the project.

On the Crowborough Hotel, he said that they have also enquired about its status. “In these past 29 years Crowborough Hotel has not been commissioned. But the Tourism department is hopeful of making it operational by next year,” Shangpliang said.

He also informed that the department has been given ten days to provide the PAC with a status note on the project.