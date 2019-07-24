Now, Aug 30 deadline for residents to submit papers

SHILLONG: The Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) on Monday once again issued notices as part of inventory survey following the directive of the High Level Committee setup by the government to look for solutions into the relocation of Harijan Colony residents.

The Board has asked the residents to submit their forms before August 30.

The HLC had decided to extend the inventorisation process for another one month.

The committee last month had issued notices to the settlers to submit their documents and claims before the Shillong Municipal Board within a month which expired on July 2 but nobody turned up for the exercise.

The notice issued by the SMB on Monday said it is for the interest of the residents to cooperate with the Board and furnish the details.

The SMB also said that the information to be furnished by the occupants will be used for taking administrative decisions including examination of legal claim of the residents, if any.