News Capsule

Rice released

The DC (Supply), East Khasi Hills District has informed that rice under NFSA and Non-NFSA and Tide-over wheat for the month of July has been released through their respective Fair Price Shops (FPS) w.e.f July 22. AAY at the scale of 35 kg per card at the rate of Rs. 3 per kg, PHH at the scale of 5 kg per unit at the rate of Rs. 3 per kg, TO at the scale of 7 kg per household at the rate of Rs. 11.70- to Rs. 12 per kg and wholemeal atta at the scale of 5 kg and 3 kg for Urban and Rural respectively at the rate of Rs. 8 per kg.

Pension adalat

Circle level Pension Adalat of North East postal circle, will be held in the office of the chief postmaster general, NE circle, Shillong at 11 am on August 23. The complainants may send their complaints/grievances in plain paper by speed post to the accounts officer, office of the chief postmaster general.

Religious

programme

Brajavidehi Mahant, Vaishnab Chatursampradaya SriMahant and the 57th Acharya of the Nimbarka Sect, Swami Rashbehari Das Kathia Baba Maharajii will arrive in Shillong on July 26 from Sri Dham Vrindhabon and will stay on the premises of Soumitra Das Purkayastha, Last Stop, Laban till July 31. He will deliver discourses on various aspects of temporal and spiritual well being of mankind at large.