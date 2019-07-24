MDCs hike their own salaries

SHILLONG: A bill was tabled in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Tuesday to pave the way for a substantial pay hike for the MDCs.

With the KHADC Members (Salaries and Allowances) (Ninth Amendment), Bill, 2019 being introduced in the council, the MDCs will now be able to draw salaries in excess of Rs one lakh.

The revised pay structure has been made as per the recommendations of the Fifth Pay Commission.

According to the Bill, MDCs will now get Rs 1,09,100 per month. Presently the MDCs are entitled to a basic pay of Rs 33,250 along with TA of Rs 5000. With the revision, the basic pay will be Rs 89,100 and TA is Rs 20,000.

Two more bills tabled in the House on the day – The KHADC Chairman’s and Deputy Chairman’s and Members of the Executive Committee (Salaries and Allowances) (Eleventh Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the KHADC (Leader of Opposition) (Salaries and Allowances) (Third Amendment), Bill, 2019 – propose to hike the salary of the CEM to Rs 1,26,900, while the Deputy CEM, Chairman and Leader of Opposition will get Rs 1,22, 300 per month.

The CEM currently gets a basic pay of Rs 39,900 with Rs 5000 as house rent. The present basic pay of the Deputy CEM, Chairman and Leader of Opposition is Rs 38,570 and the house rent is Rs 4,500. The EMs will draw Rs 1,16,800 per month, which is a significant hike from the existing basic pay of Rs 37,240 and house rent of Rs 3500.