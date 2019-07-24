Mamata’s ardent supporter criticises TMC, Bengal CM

Kolkata: Bengali actor and screenwriter Rudranil Ghosh, known to be close to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has criticised the party on the ‘cut-money’ and also Mamata Banerjee’s counter-attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on ‘black money’.

Ghosh, a former student leader and an ardent admirer of the erstwhile Left Front government, switched allegiance to the TMC after it came to power in 2011. Ghosh, a TMC star campaigner and a regular at the party’s annual July 21 Marty’s Day rally, gave the event a miss this year. It triggered the speculation that he might join the BJP.

“I am not a political worker, but just a supporter of a political ideology and a government. The present situation made me feel that if I go (to July 21 rally), I will be supporting the wrong-doings.

“The news of local leaders’ rude behaviour that has distanced people from the party (as seen in the election results) doesn’t reach the supremo Mamata Banerjee or she listens selectively,” he said in an interview with a TV channel.

“She brought to fore the word ‘cut-money’ following which people (read TMC functionaries and public representatives) are returning some amount. It is creating a perception that the party runs on cut-money. I also didn’t like countering the cut-money issue with black money,” Ghosh said. Taking a pot-shot at Banerjee without naming her, Ghosh said, “When someone talks on behalf of common people and woos them with the ideology of hawai chappal, others are building high-rises. Also, if someone asks for return of cut-money, the entire chain of things only evokes laughter among a large section of the masses.” (IANS)