Kohli retains number one rank in Tests

Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli has retained his number one position in the latest ICC Test batsmen’s rankings.

Kohli, who last featured in India’s 2-1 Test series win over Australia, is sitting on 922 points. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (913) is second and Cheteshwar Pujara (881) third in the rankings released on Monday. In the team rankings, India remain in the first place followed by New Zealand (2) and South Africa (3) with England (4) and Australia (5) rounding up the top five. In the bowlers’ list, two Indians feature in the top 10 with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin holding the sixth and 10th spot respectively. In the all-rounders’ list, Jadeja is the best-ranked Indian at third spot. (PTI)