Islamia school headmistress files contempt case

Violation of HC order for reinstatement

SHILLONG: The headmistress of Islamia Higher Secondary School Parveen Nongrum has filed a contempt petition against the secretary of the school for not allowing her to resume duty after she was reinstated by the High Court.

The court had on July 12 ordered the reinstatement of Nongrum, who was suspended by the school authorities on the charge of misappropriation of school fund of Rs 80,000 in 2011 and the trial went on for many years.

Though the chief judicial magistrate acquitted her in 2017, she was not reinstated.

Following the order of Justice H S Thangkhiew, she went to the school personally on July 15 to serve the copy of the order and requested the school authorities to reinstate her.

Again she went to the school on July 18 but she was not allowed to resume duty.

Later, she was compelled to file the contempt petition against the school secretary Mujib Rehman Siddique and the matter was taken up on Tuesday.

The counsel for the school, however, sought more time till July 25.

In the meantime, the Director of School Education and Literacy Ambrose Marak issued a letter on July 18 and directed the district school education officer to comply with the court order besides issuing reinstatement order to Nongrum.