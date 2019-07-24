Garo groups ask government to put on hold results of exams for JE posts

TURA: Members of the Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Khasi Hills Zone and the A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM), Shillong Zone along with Advocate and social activist from North Garo Hills Rinaldo K Sangma on Monday met Home Minister James K Sangma and submitted a memorandum.

The bodies, in their memorandum, have urged the home minister to put on hold the recently-declared results of a written examination for the post of Junior Engineers conducted by the MeECL, claiming that the job reservation policy was violated in the selection of candidates.

According to the results of the examination declared by the MeECL recently, only 16 Garo candidates were selected when the total should have been 20.

“The advertisement put out by the corporation earlier mentions that the total number of vacant post is 48. Therefore, if the state reservation policy is followed, a total of 20 seats should have been reserved for the Garos and not 16. The remaining four seats cannot be given to any other category and must be reserved for the Garos,” the organisations said.

The organisations, in their memorandum, have urged the Home Minister to direct the concerned department to rectify the anomaly and follow the state reservation policy so as to ensure that the deserving Garo candidates are not deprived of employment.

Meanwhile, the Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC), in a separate memorandum, has also sought the intervention of the Home Minister in the matter.

Pointing out that deserving educated Garo youths are being deprived of an opportunity for employment due to the violation of the state reservation policy by the MeECL, the committee has urged the minister to review the same and rectify it.

The committee also gave the government a deadline of seven days to resolve the issue, and warned that it would be compelled to agitate if it failed to do so.