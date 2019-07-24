Congress seeks probe

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress has demanded an independent inquiry into the turmoil in Mahendraganj while alleging failure on the part of the law enforcing agencies in handling the issue.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma said the law enforcing agencies had allowed a small issue to go out of hand.

“What is being reported is the version of the police and nothing can be ruled out at this moment,” he said.

Asking the government to institute an independent inquiry and book the culprits if there is any foul play in the incident, the Congress leader said that the relief operations for the flood-affected people have been severely affected by the incident and the district administration must take measures to ensure smooth relief and rescue work.

He also said that peace should be restored in the area and if any person has lost his life, the government must give immediate compensation to the family.