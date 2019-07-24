Anu Malik to return to TV after #MeToo accusation

Singer-composer Anu Malik, who was removed from the jury panel of “Indian Idol” last year following accusations of sexual misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement, returns to the small screen as a guest judge on the children’s reality music show, Superstar Singer.

When IANS contacted Anu, he was busy in a recording studio. Lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who will be accompanying Anu on the show, however, confirmed the news.

‘I will be a guest judge on Sony TV’s (channel) ‘Superstar Singer’ and Anu Malik will join me on the show. You will enjoy a lot. You will get to hear songs by Anu and me,’ Sameer told.

In October 2018, Anu Malik was accused by two female singers, who called him a ‘paedophile’ and a ‘sexual predator’. He has denied the allegations.

Sameer had earlier extended support towards the composer on social media, saying: ‘This is really shocking and sad that today people can pass any comment without proof.’

Earlier this year, there was a buzz about Anu’s return as judge to the reality music show Indian Idol. (IANS)