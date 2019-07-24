200 gold bars seized in Nongpoh, four arrested

Nongpoh: Ri-Bhoi Police on Tuesday seized 200 Credit Suisse gold bars weighing 10 grams each from a vehicle and arrested the driver and its three occupants.

Acting on specific input, police intercepted a car (ML08 E 3848) near the DC’s office in Nongpoh and recovered 200 Credit Suisse gold bars worth more than Rs 70 lakh.

Police also arrested the driver Tridip Sangha (32) hailing from Goalpara, Assam and three other occupants – Sagar Pradhan (35) from Kurseong, West Bengal, Raji Adhikary (45) from North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and Ashok Chettri (43) from Naxalbari, West Bengal.

Ri Bhoi Superintendent of Police C Syrti said police have not been able to confirm if the gold was pure or fake and added that investigation was on and the arrested persons were being quizzed.