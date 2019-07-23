Windfall for MDCs in KHADC

SHILLONG: A bill was tabled in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) enabling the MDCs to get over Rs 1 lakh as monthly salary.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Members (Salaries and Allowances) (Ninth Amendment), Bill, 2019 was introduced in the summer session of the KHADC in this regard.

The enhancement was made as per the Fifth Pay Commission procedure wherein the revised pay structure is calculated by multiplying the existing basic pay by a factor of 2.68.

According to the Bill, MDCs will get Rs1, 09,100. Presently the MDCs are paid a basic pay of Rs 33, 250 along with a TA of Rs 5000. With the enhancement, the basic pay is Rs 89,100 and TA is Rs 20,000.

The other bills introduced in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council included Chairman’s and Deputy Chairman’s and Members of the Executive Committee (Salaries and Allowances) (Eleventh Amendment) Bill, 2019, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (Leader of Opposition) (Salaries and Allowances) (Third Amendment), Bill, 2019.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) will get an enhanced salary of Rs 1, 26,900. The CEM currently gets a basic pay of Rs 39,900 with Rs 5000 as house rent. With the proposed revised pay, the CEM will enjoy a salary of Rs 1, 26, 900 (the basic pay will be revised to Rs 1,06,900 while the house rent will be increased to Rs 20,000).

The Deputy CEM, Chairman of the KHADC and Leader of Opposition will get Rs 1, 22, 300.

The present basic pay of the Deputy CEM is Rs 38, 570 and the house rent is Rs 4,500. In the proposed amendment, the revised basic pay is 1, 03,300 and house rent revised to Rs 19000, thereby Rs 1,22,300 is the revised salary of the Deputy CEM.

As per the revised pay, the executive members (EM) of the KHADC will get Rs 1, 16,800. The EMs enjoy present basic pay of Rs 37,240 and house rent of Rs 3500. With the revised pay structure, the EMs will get a basic pay of Rs 99, 800 and the house rent is Rs 17,000.