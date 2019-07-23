‘Violation’ of reservation policy in MeECL exam

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Central Executive Committee (CEC) has alleged step motherly treatment towards candidates of a particular community amounting to violation of the reservation policy, in connection with a written examination for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) conducted by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) recently.

In its complaint to the Director of Corporate Affairs, MeECL in Shillong, the union claimed that the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy of 1972 was grossly violated during the selection of candidates as only a few Garo candidates figured in the list of successful candidates.

“The total number of seats for the post was 48 and if the reservation policy of 40 per cent was followed by the corporation, 20 seats should have been reserved for Garos. However, we came to know that when the results of the written exam were declared on July 15, only 16 of them were selected. There is also personal interview which is yet to be conducted and more Garo candidates will be shortlisted in the final list,” the union said.

According to the union a total of 100 Garo candidates had applied for the vacant posts.

Strongly condemning the alleged step motherly treatment meted out towards its brethren, the union urged the corporation to rectify the violation and ensure that the allotted 40 per cent of the reserved seats is given to Garo candidates.

The union, while asserting that failing to do so it would deprive the Garo candidates of a chance for employment, has also urged that the personal interview is put on hold until the matter is rectified and the already conducted written interview is streamlined as per the state reservation policy.

“The union will be forced to resort to any form of agitation if the authorities turn a deaf ear to our pleas and deprive the Garos of their rights,” it warned.